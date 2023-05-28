Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.58 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002986 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $118.58 million and $1.43 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003151 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,514,597 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

