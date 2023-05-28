Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FINMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 8,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Leonardo Dividend Announcement

About Leonardo

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

