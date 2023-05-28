LEMONCHAIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.08 Billion (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $631.71 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

