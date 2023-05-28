LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $301.78

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $301.78 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

