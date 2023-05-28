Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lee Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE LEE opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Steven C. Fletcher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,633 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

