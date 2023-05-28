Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,770.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,781 shares of company stock worth $81,526 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Recommended Stories

