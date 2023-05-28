Korea Investment CORP Sells 291,991 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,675,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,991 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Chevron worth $300,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.08. 7,736,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.36.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.