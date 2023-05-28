Korea Investment CORP Makes New $194.57 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,616,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,572,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.
Shares of META traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.04. 25,768,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,583,338. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $262.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.62.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
