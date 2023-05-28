Korea Investment CORP Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Bank of America worth $227,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.31. 57,879,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,590,772. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

