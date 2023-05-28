Korea Investment CORP Has $141.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,811 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $141,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after purchasing an additional 407,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,916,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $939,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,552 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $49.86. 19,825,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,890,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

