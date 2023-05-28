Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 270,585 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $110,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.03. 92,922,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,740,536. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $127.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

