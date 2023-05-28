Kava Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. Kava has a market capitalization of $612.90 million and $34.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00038905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 540,704,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,696,664 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.