JasmyCoin (JASMY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $222.50 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 28th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $222.50 million and $15.24 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

