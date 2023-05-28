Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,533,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $6,734,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $418.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.61 and a 200-day moving average of $412.64. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

