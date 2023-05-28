Jacobsen Capital Management Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,784 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 3.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

