Jacobsen Capital Management Cuts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 0.9% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,328.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,319.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.17. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,458.56. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

