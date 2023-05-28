iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after buying an additional 1,023,190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after buying an additional 852,634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 508,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 245,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

