iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IVV stock traded up $5.47 on Friday, hitting $421.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $314.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.