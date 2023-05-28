iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Cut by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

