Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 702,938 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 929.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after buying an additional 405,033 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,589,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 99,605 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PHO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,556. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $55.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.