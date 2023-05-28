Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Down 57.8% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,379.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.79. 8,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

