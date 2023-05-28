Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 2,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,463. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

