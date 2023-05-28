Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Up 58.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1264 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

