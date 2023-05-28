Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($48.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITRK. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.40) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,283.40 ($53.28).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,253 ($52.90) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,095.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,150.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,389.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,485 ($43.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,757 ($59.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 71.60 ($0.89) dividend. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,955.06%.

In other news, insider Andrew Martin purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,082 ($50.77) per share, with a total value of £18,369 ($22,847.01). 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

