Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 15th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.13 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

