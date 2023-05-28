Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$13.13 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.91.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

