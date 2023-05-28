International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 975.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in International Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

