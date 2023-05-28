International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Up 95.2% in May

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,273. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICAGY. Barclays lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 215 ($2.67) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.95.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.