Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 122,459 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $29.00. 71,910,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,264,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

