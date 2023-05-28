Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INSI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Insight Select Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

