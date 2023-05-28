ING Groep NV Buys 355,650 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,650 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.76 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

