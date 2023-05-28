ING Groep NV Buys 141,937 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 141,937 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $51,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.53 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

