Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Short Interest Up 83.8% in May

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

IMBBY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 250,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44.

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

