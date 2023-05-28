Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,478,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 948,713 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 4.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,309,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Illumina by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,627 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,089 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.89. 1,782,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,368. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

