ICON 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.57 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. ICON has a market cap of $236.98 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,285,149 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

