HSBC Upgrades NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) to Buy

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NN Group stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. NN Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.