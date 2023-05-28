Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCVI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of HCVI remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.57.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

