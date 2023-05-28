Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.55 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $10.55 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,459,374,375 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,459,374,375.22117 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0524421 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $13,022,757.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

