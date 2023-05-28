Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,506,300 shares, a growth of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 4,862,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

Haidilao International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Haidilao International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.