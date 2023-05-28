H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

HEOFF stock remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEOFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

