Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,050 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

