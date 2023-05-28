Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,242,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 408,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,298,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

