Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

