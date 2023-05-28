Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

