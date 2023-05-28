Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.