Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in May

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 3,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About Global Helium
