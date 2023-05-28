Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 92.0% in May

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. 3,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

