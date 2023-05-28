General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 178.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 949,412 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Angi by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 569,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 288,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Angi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

