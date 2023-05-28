Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Geberit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 1,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.

Geberit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.8352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Geberit

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Barclays cut Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.20.

(Get Rating)

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

