Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 1,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.8352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.
Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.
