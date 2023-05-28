GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $695,976.34

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. GateToken has a total market cap of $465.83 million and approximately $695,976.34 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00017471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,818 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,818.24742071 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.75640733 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $597,290.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

