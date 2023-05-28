G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4,082.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00038943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000952 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

