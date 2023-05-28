FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,106. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

